Trumbull Mobile Meals needs drivers in Howland, Cortland, and Hubbard

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Mobile Meals is in dire need of volunteer delivery drivers.

Specifically, drivers are needed to help service Cortland, Howland, and Hubbard.

The organization sent out a plea for volunteers Wednesday.

Anyone with one to two hours a week to spare, or even just once a month, are encouraged to get involved.

Trumbull Mobile Meals is a community-based service agency that provides home-delivered meals to Trumbull County residents who are homebound.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (330) 394-2538 and ask for Terri.

