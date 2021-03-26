Trumbull Mobile Meals in need of volunteers

They're going to start delivering meals five days a week starting April 5 to residents who are homebound

(WKBN) – Volunteers are need to help make sure “no person goes hungry” in Trumbull County.

That’s the motto for Trumbull Mobile Meals.

They need volunteer packers and volunteer drivers.

Volunteer cold packers help pack cold meals Monday through Friday, 8:15 to 11 a.m. Volunteer hot packers pack hot meals from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Volunteer drivers deliver from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They say there is an urgent need for drivers throughout Trumbull County.

You don’t have to volunteer for every day or even the whole shift. If you want to help call 330-394-2538, extension #101 or email tmmvolunteer@aol.com.