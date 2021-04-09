Trumbull Mobile Meals in need of volunteers to help package and deliver food

You can volunteer an hour or two a week, or even just once a month

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a big week at Trumbull Mobile Meals. The agency has returned to delivering meals five days a week.

For months, it had been reduced to delivering three days a week, but the expansion presented a challenge with needing help packing and delivering the meals.

Trumbull Mobile Meals needs volunteers to pack hot and cold meals Monday through Friday. Cold meal packaging will be from 8:15-11 a.m. and hot meals from 9:30-11 a.m.

It has 28 routes across Trumbull County and also needs drivers to deliver the meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Delivering meals is a very humbling experience, going out and helping deliver that food to people in need. It’s very humbling and I think makes a difference in the community they live in,” said Becky Edwards, with Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Trumbull Mobile Meals serves 260 people up to two meals a day. You can volunteer an hour or two a week, or even just once a month.

For further information, call Christine Sanford at 330-394-2538 extension #101 or email tmmvolunteer@aol.com.