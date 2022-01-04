WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A clinic at Trumbull Regional Medical Center is seeing success.

The Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) clinic opened a few months ago with the goal to prevent patients from being re-admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Shyam Bhakta, associate professor of medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University, said that’s exactly what the clinic is doing.

“We are seeing patients that we are able to keep out of the hospital and help them keep feeling good and we’re able to their medications more frequently and more aggressively to help keep them out of the hospital.”

The CHF clinic uses medication, diet and exercise to keep patients from returning to the hospital.

Studies show people who are re-admitted have a higher chance of dying.