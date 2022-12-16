WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings.

They are “strongly” urging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.

They are also asking anyone who is COVID-positive or has COVID symptoms to avoid public gatherings and close contact with others.

Test kits are available by calling 330-675-2489 and selecting option #3 to arrange a pickup.

You can find out about COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the health department’s website.