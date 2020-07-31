Trumbull-Geauga Solid Waste Management to host hazardous waste collection day

The collection is free of charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have any old paint, batteries. or propane tanks you need to get rid of? It’s time for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

On Saturday, Trumbull County residents can bring any unwanted items to the Trumbull Collection Facility at 5138 Enterprise Blvd. in Warren.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District is collecting items from 9 a.m to noon and it’s free of charge.

The following items be will not be accepted: latex paint, trash, tires, construction debris, or trailer loads of material.

Other items that will be accepted include: oil-based paint, automotive fluids, pesticides, anti-freeze, propane tanks, batteries and other types of household hazardous wastes not accepted at the curb by waste haulers.