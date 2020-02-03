Trumbull County drug task force to get share in $ 2 million grant

A Trumbull County drug task force will share in a $2 million state grant to help battle drug trafficking

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County drug task force will share in a $2 million state grant to help battle drug trafficking.

The money is part of the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund.

The money will be used to intercept drugs, and enhance substance abuse awareness, prevention and recovery.

The Trumbull Action Group (TAG) along with the following agencies will share in the grant:

Sheriff Dave Phalen, Fairfield County Sheriff Larry Sims, Warren County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten, Ottawa County Matt Gandee, Task Force Commander, Ottawa County Regional Task Force David Frisone, Task Force Commander, Lake County Narcotics Agency Paul Cortright, Task Force Commander, CODE Task Force Justin Conley, Task Force Commander, Brown County Drug Task Force Scott Duff, Project FORT Director, Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Task Force

A ceremony announcing the grant is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Ohio Statehouse.