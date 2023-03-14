WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s new auditor has officially taken office.

Tuesday was Auditor Martha Yoder’s second day on the job.

Yoder has been busy, learning everything from how the office performs its statutory functions to how the phone works. She says the office staff has been very welcoming.

She closed her small business, Yoder Supported Living Services, at the beginning of the month to focus all of her attention on her elected duties.

“I campaigned on accessibility, I campaigned on transparency and fiscal responsibility, so everything that I look at is going to be looked at through those lenses,” Yoder said.

Yoder said she doesn’t plan on making any drastic staff changes.

She brought Rebecca Long on as her administrative assistant. Long worked alongside Yoder at Yoder’s business for 24 years.