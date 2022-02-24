VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull-County-based wildlife sanctuary is moving to Canfield.

Birds in Flight has purchased more than 80 acres of land off of Columbiana-Canfield Road from the Zarlenga family.

The sanctuary was founded 31 years ago and has been based out of Trumbull County. Founder Heather Merritt says they’ve spent the past year looking for a new location after someone wanted the property in Vienna Township back that the sanctuary initially purchased and Merritt agreed.



Merritt says a few people came forward to help Birds in Flight acquire the Canfield property, which put them ahead five years in building time. She says the land is “perfect.”

“It was hard to leave Trumbull County because I’ve always been a Trumbull County girl, but it seems like we’re moving in. People are accepting us and welcoming us, which is wonderful,” she said.

The sanctuary will start moving cages to Canfield Friday, but with more than 200 animals currently in their care, it’ll take some time.

Merritt hopes to have everything up and running in Canfield by the end of July.

She stresses the sanctuary will continue to provide the same service to the 40 counties they serve.