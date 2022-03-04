MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of one of the stolen vehicles that was found burned in Gustavus last weekend is speaking out. He is questioning why someone would take his truck.

Conrad Schmucker says he’s been asking himself why this whole week. His main work truck was stolen from his business in Mesopotamia and found burning Saturday morning in the front yard of a house in Gustavus Township, and thousands of dollars worth of tools that were inside the truck were found ditched on an oil road in Geauga County.

Schmucker said he didn’t even know his truck was missing until a deputy knocked on his door.

“It doesn’t make sense. Why would someone do this? I mean to me? I don’t get it. I don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s a little setback, but I can’t keep it from holding me back–keep going.”

Schmucker says he’s grateful his tools were found, but he doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through this.

“In our small town, no one is worried about anyone stealing anything. But yeah, don’t leave your keys in your vehicles. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

As for the person or people responsible.

“I’d rather they know the damage they’ve caused and be sorry and make a change in their life so it doesn’t happen again,” Schmucker said.

