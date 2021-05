LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) -- The attorney for Karen Garner, the 73-year-old woman with dementia who was arrested by Loveland, Colorado police in 2020, released a statement on Friday after three Loveland police officers submitted their resignations.

"It is long overdue that these three became unemployed. However Sergeant Metzler, theirsupervisor directly involved in this torturous event, remains a paid Loveland PoliceOfficer. This is unacceptable. Sergeant Antolina Hill, who heard Karen cry out in painfrom the cell and who also personally read Hopp’s use of force report and notarized it,remains on duty," Attorney Sarah Schielke said in the statement.