Trumbull County traffic stop nets cash, drugs and gun, investigators say

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop on an interstate in Trumbull County Wednesday netted several suspected drugs, cash and a gun, according to investigators.

According to the TAG Drug Task Force, a vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation when officers noticed what they call criminal indicators. Those indicators could be anything they see, smell or the behavior of the driver or passengers.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, illegal narcotics, unknown pills, packaging material and $4,376 in cash, agents said.

No suspect was named and charges are pending further investigation and analysis of the evidence by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The unknown pills are suspected counterfeit until lab results are obtained, investigators said.