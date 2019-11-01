Trumbull County tops deer-related crashes in state, drivers told to stay alert

November is the leading month for deer-related crashes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Insurance is warning drivers to stay especially alert this November, the leading month for deer-vehicle crashes in Ohio.

In November 2018, there were nearly 3,800 incidents that occured on the state’s roadways.

Trumbull County accounts for 428 of the 18,200 deer-related crashes in the state last year, one of the top counties where these incidents frequently take place.

“Motorists must always be vigilant and ready to react to any situation,” Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro said. “If you see a deer in the roadway, slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place, turn your hazard lights on and report the accident.”

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk.

Safe driving tips are available at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov and insurance information can be found at www.insurance.ohio.gov.