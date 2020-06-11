Trumbull County to host drive-thru food fair

The drive-thru event will feature 14 vendors who are regulars at the fair

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fairgrounds will be hosting a drive-thru food fair this weekend.

The fair will open Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

The drive-thru event will feature 14 vendors who are regulars at the fair. Customers enter through Gate A and will be given a map of where each concessionaire is located.

Fair board members say they are excited to offer something to fair goers since they can’t host their main event this year.

“We’ve been watching other fairs do it and we thought, what a great idea. To help our concessionaires and help us at the same time bring people out and about and get some good fair food,” said Toni Dunbar from the Trumbull County Fair.

There will be no farmer’s market this weekend, but they hope to offer one at future events.

Admission to the food fair will be free.