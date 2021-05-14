Trumbull County students honored at scholarship breakfast

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of students in Trumbull County were recognized as outstanding Friday.

The educational service center sponsored a scholarship breakfast Friday morning.

Abigail Schendell from Hubbard High School won the Franklin B. Walter All Scholastic Award at the breakfast.

She says the past year, as tough as it was, helped prepare her for college.

“A lot of things shut down. Clubs and activities I used to do weren’t running fully or just online, and it wasn’t what I had hoped for for my senior year, but being able to work through that and still work hard regardless of everything going on, really, it’s just an honor to be here today,” Schindell said.

This fall, Schindell is going to Brown University to study math.