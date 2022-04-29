(WKBN) — Elections officials in Trumbull County are reminding voters they have just three more days to cast their ballots early.

The county’s early voting center will be open through the weekend. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Monday.

With just four days until the May primary, the Board of Elections is still hoping to get more people to work the polls.

“Not only do we need to fill up the precincts, we need an alternate list because there’s always things that’s going on where we come in the morning and there is people that aren’t able to make it…In a perfect world, I’d like to have at least 30 more but our main goal is to fill the polls at this time,” said Deputy Director Edrea Mientkiewicz.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, you can sign up on their website or call 330-369-4050.

Social workers and Lawyers can also earn Continuing Education hours by working at the polls.