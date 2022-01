WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Representative Mike O’Brien is made his bid for Trumbull County Commissioner official.

O’Brien filed petitions Thursday with the Trumbull County Board of Elections. He is running as a Democrat.

O’Brien is seeking the seat currently held by rank Fuda, who announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

O’Brien says he wants to bring stability and a positive approach with mutual respect to the commissioner’s office.