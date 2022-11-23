(WKBN)- The TAG Drug Task Force announced that several departments found narcotics on I-80 in Trumbull County last week.

According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.

Authorities said K9 officer Lincoln was called in for a narcotics sniff. Lincoln indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle.

As a result, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately four kilograms of suspected cocaine located within the vehicle.

Officers said that the investigation is ongoing and charges will be filed at a later date pending lab results of the suspected cocaine.