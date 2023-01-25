TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office got some new equipment that will help keep violent offenders accountable and communities safer.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Facebook of Sheriff Paul Monroe posing with the new camera and computer.

Earlier this month First News reported Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost would be providing the equipment to anyone who asked for it.

The equipment was funded through a grant from the Department of Justice. It’s backed by the Sex Offender Registry Notification System, which is accessed through the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“This state-of-the-art technology will increase the capabilities of registering all convicted sex offenders through the Sex Offender Registry Notification (SORN) system, making the violent offenders more accountable and our community safer,” Sheriff Monroe said in the Facebook post.