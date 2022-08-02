SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies hit a Champion man with a stun gun and took him into custody Sunday after reports that he was naked and running into traffic on US-422.

Deputies first received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. that a man was lying on the side of the road in the area of US-422 and state Route 534. A caller said the man then got up and jumped on the hood of a vehicle that was at the stop sign.

Dispatch then received a report that the man was naked and running down 422, stopping to lie on the road while traffic was coming.

Deputies found the man in a field near the intersection and reported that he tried to run into the roadway in the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, the man dove toward the ground in a median but then ran toward a deputy, ignoring commands to stop, causing the deputy to hit the man with his stun gun. The man continued to resist arrest and was rolling on the ground, then getting up and running back toward US-422, according to the report. The deputy again deployed the stun gun, hitting the man again and causing him to fall to the ground.

Deputies were then able to handcuff and medicate the man to calm him down. Crews transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

After speaking with those who knew the man, deputies were told that the man had recently had a similar psychological break in Howland Township and was on medications as a result of that incident.