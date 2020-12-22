Trumbull County sheriff sworn into office for another term

Monroe realizes that holding this ceremony in private helps keep the public healthy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County sheriff was sworn in Monday night before his new term is set to begin.

Sheriff Paul Monroe received his oath of office from Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan.

Typically this is always done before the sheriff’s new term is set to begin, which is January 4. This is done early so the sheriff can swear in his deputies and finish up paperwork more quickly.

“What’s important here is that we did this privately, we did it safely. We are conscious of the problems with COVID, but it was something that had to be done,” Monroe said.

Monroe is grateful that Judge Logan took time out of his schedule to perform the swearing-in ceremony. He also said he’s honored and humbled to be serving as sheriff for another term.