Trumbull County sheriff says woman initiated 2 police chases in 1 day

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are now saying the woman accused of leading police on a chase through multiple communities in Trumbull County Thursday, led officers on another chase less than an hour before.

“Their detectives located the suspect they believe who was involved in the earlier pursuit, who was also wanted for questioning in one of their investigations,’ said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Quan’nita Pruitt is in the Trumbull County Jail, being held without bond and facing several charges in connection to the pursuit.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said Pruitt took off from police who believed she may have had a gun. Viewer video captured parts of the chase as it continued on busy roads in the county. According to a sheriff’s office report, she even sideswiped the vehicle Monroe was driving.

“We believe it was intentional,” Monroe said.

Investigators say Pruitt’s actions on roads that see a high volume of traffic put numerous innocent lives at risk.

“Pruitt showed no regard for the safety of anybody, the public, the police officers involved, and she ultimately crashed her car on Southern Boulevard and continued to elude police officers,” Monroe said.

She was arrested at the home she ran into and is now facing several charges out of both Warren Municipal and Central District Court in Cortland.

“Miss Pruitt gave excuses. The last thing was she was scared in this situation where there were warrants for her arrest prior to this incident, and she was attempting to evade apprehension. She wasn’t afraid of the police. If she would have stopped, initially, most of these charges wouldn’t be there,” Monroe said.

