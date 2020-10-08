Trumbull County Sheriff: Dispute over money led to shooting in Fowler

William Gambino, Jr. is facing several charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – New details tonight about Wednesday’s shooting in Fowler. Investigators now say the argument that led up to the shooting was over cash.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said the alleged shooter, William Gambino, Jr., wanted money from the victim, now identified as William Blake.

Monroe said that at some point, the conversation took a turn and Gambino pulled out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake then charged toward Gambino, so Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.

“He’s still alive, he’s in critical condition at St. E’s. He’s going into surgery again tomorrow and currently, he’s on a ventilator,” Monroe said.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the property Wednesday afternoon. They took multiple weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a DVR.

Gambino is facing several charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

He’s expected to be arraigned in central district court on Friday.

