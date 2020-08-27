Trumbull County sees return of past poll workers despite fear of shortage due to COVID-19

Because of the pandemic, the board of elections is changing the way it trains workers this year

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Reports across the country say experts are worried about a poll worker shortage this election because of COVID-19, but that’s not the case in Trumbull County.

In fact, the board of elections said it’s already filled about 80% of its poll worker spots. The majority of them are returning from past years.

The board of elections is changing the way it trains workers this year.

It’s starting earlier, near the end of September. The first part of training will be in person but to practice social distancing, there will be several sessions.

The second portion will be online.

“After you come in, and get your hands wet, and touching the new machines and getting through that end, then we have a refresher that’s mandated,” Ron Massullo said.

Anyone interested in being a poll worker this year should reach out to their local county board of elections.

