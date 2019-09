Trumbull County schools’ report card grades

State Report Card grades, which were released Thursday

Girard City School District: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — A

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Niles City: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — C

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Warren City: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — D

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Hubbard Exempted Village: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Newton Falls Exempted Village: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Bloomfield-Mespo Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — NR

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Bristol Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade –– F

Brookfield Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Champion Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Mathews Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Howland Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Joseph Badger Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Lakeview Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — C

Liberty Local: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — D

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Lordstown Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Maplewood Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — B

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — NR

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

McDonald Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Southington Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

LaBrae Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Weathersfield Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F