(WKBN) – As of Monday morning, all roads in Trumbull County that were reported closed to 27 First News have reopened except for Yankee Run Road in Brookfield and Eagle Creek Road in Braceville Township.

During the storms Sunday, a few roads were shut down due to debris on the roadway.

US 422 eastbound was closed at SR 305, and SR 82 eastbound and westbound was closed at SR 7. Both have reopened.