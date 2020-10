Stewart Avenue NW in Champion will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Stewart Avenue NW in Champion Township will be closed Tuesday.

The road will be shut down between Rellim and Brookside drives from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road crews will be repairing a bridge in the area.

The recommended detour is State Route 45 to Greenlawn Avenue to Brookside Drive.

