WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County will share in a $2.1 million statewide grant to support museums across Ohio.

The Trumbull County Historical Society is getting $247, 144 to digitize oversized archives throughout the county. When the project is complete, residents will have access to maps and blueprints “that showcase a part of Ohio that no longer exists,” according to a news release from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

The files will be available to the general public.

The federal grant is awarded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services from the Office of Museum Services.

