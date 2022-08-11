WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County will share in a $2.1 million statewide grant to support museums across Ohio.
The Trumbull County Historical Society is getting $247, 144 to digitize oversized archives throughout the county. When the project is complete, residents will have access to maps and blueprints “that showcase a part of Ohio that no longer exists,” according to a news release from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.
The files will be available to the general public.
The federal grant is awarded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services from the Office of Museum Services.
Other grant recipients include:
- $50,000 to the Canton Museum of Art to enhance its Museum To Go program, which provides free, virtual exhibit tours and multidisciplinary hands-on art lessons to fourth through sixth grade students in Stark County
- $250,000 to the Cincinnati Museum Center to fabricate and install the exhibit, “Ancient Worlds Hiding in Plain Sight.” Using an interdisciplinary approach and inclusive lens, the exhibit will blend science, history, and technology to enliven stories of the city’s prehistoric environment
- $475,160 to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for its “Biological Processes: We Are All Connected” Exhibit and preserving and increasing access to the Hamann-Todd and Non-Human Primate Collection
- $214,672 to the Franklin County Historical Society for COSI, the Center of Science and Industry, to lead a multi-site research project to explore museum visitors’ motivations, expectations, and satisfaction, which will provide insights to create support visitor-centered museum experiences
- $299,150 to the Ohio Historical Society to launch its “Marking Queer Ohio” project to identify the stories, spaces, and places that reflect the impact of LGBTQ+ Ohioans in shaping the state’s larger history, and to test a community support program model to encourage museum visits through the Museums for All initiative, through which museums offer free or reduced admission to people receiving food assistance
- $50,000 to Ohio Wesleyan University’s Ross Art Museum to professionally preserve 31 prints in its permanent teaching collection. This project will result in stabilized prints that can be used for exhibition and educational purposes
- $114,445 to the Taft Museum of Art to improve the documentation of its permanent collections and make them fully available and accessible on its website for a broad audience. The project will provide the museum with greater intellectual control over the collection and improved searchability through the online collections portal for both internal and external users
- $399,494 to the Zoological Society of Cincinnati for The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to conduct research to improve the conservation of threatened species of oak trees. The project includes the training of a post-doctoral student, a graduate student, and interns, and new digital tools to assist future research on oaks and other threatened species