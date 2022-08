TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s Republican Party has a new chairman. He is the second one in less than two months.

At a meeting Thursday evening, the party’s central committee elected retired state assistant auditor Michael Bollas as chairman.

Bollas defeated former chairman Kevin Wyndham by a vote of 37-22.

Bollas succeeds Ken Kline, who resigned three weeks ago, just one month after being elected to the position.