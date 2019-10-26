Trumbull County Republican Party has new headquarters in Warren

Area representatives Bill Johnson and Dave Joyce were both on hand to talk to supporters

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Republicans have a new home in Warren.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the new headquarters on Niles Cortland Road.

About 100 people toured the new facility and met several local lawmakers, including Representatives Bill Johnson and Dave Joyce.

The new headquarters has plenty of parking and will be a place for the community to learn about upcoming events and volunteer for the GOP.

Joyce said the new location is much more convenient.

“It’s great to have a presence. The last time I was down here I was at the mall and that’s why I was a little late because I was down at the mall driving around looking for it… I am glad to be here, glad to be here with all these people. They are very fired up and want to keep up this intensity for the next 12 months,” Joyce said.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and merchandise for sale.

A vendor from Ashtabula County donated 20% of his sales to the Trumbull County Republican Party.