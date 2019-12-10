Trumbull County reports more overdose deaths than last year

Many of the deaths were due to carfentanil or fentanyl use

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Overdose deaths in Trumbull County are up from last year.

There were 78 deaths caused by a drug overdose through October 8, according to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

During the same time period last year, the coroner’s office recorded 60 overdose deaths.

Many of the deaths were due to carfentanil or fentanyl use.

The DEA says carfentanil, which is used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 64.

The coroner’s chief forensic investigator, Kathleen Meszaros, said there are two potential cases that are still pending a cause of death from October. There are seven pending from November and two from December.

Overdoses are down from the same time period in 2017, however. That year, the coroner’s office reported 105 overdose deaths.