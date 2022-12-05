WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man prosecutors called a “serial rapist” was sentenced Monday.

David Honzu was sentenced to 17 years to life for attempted kidnapping with specifications that he is a sexually motivated, sexually violent and repeat offender and tampering with evidence as a Tier 3 sex offender.

In addition, Honzu will stand trial Monday in connection to a cold rape case.

Investigators say Honzu tried to force a woman into a vehicle at knifepoint in Champion in June. They said they were able to quickly identify him as a suspect and found a welding mask, tape and a knife under a tarp in the back seat of his vehicle when he was pulled over.

The prosecutor in the case called Honzu a “serial rapist.”

Six years ago, a jury convicted Honzu of felony attempted abduction. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He also previously pleaded guilty in a 1995 rape case.

