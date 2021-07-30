Trumbull County releases overdose statistics

(WKBN) – Trumbull County released some overdose statistics, and 2021’s numbers were the highest since 2017.

The Trumbull County coroner released overdose statistics for the year as of June 28. So far, there have been 57 confirmed overdoses and 10 potential overdoses.

This is compared to 49 overdoses in 2020, 50 in 2019, 29 in 2018 and 56 in 2017 by the same time.

Dan Pew is the director of community outreach for Parkman Recovery Center and First Step Recovery and is also in long-term recovery.

“We’re talking about the overdose rate and how much it’s increased and there’s a lot of factors that go into that. Especially with the fentanyl. We have job loss and then isolation and restrictions so we’re going to see an increase,” Pew said.

“One of the things the pandemic interfered with was 12 step meetings, one of the biggest things people need in early recovery is support,” said First Step Recovery clinical director Amy Glenn.

Glenn said people that are overdosing don’t necessarily know what they are getting on the streets. Fentanyl can be in cocaine, marijuana or opiates. People are also buying pressed pills without knowing the true contents.

“All of the fentanyl is synthetic. This isn’t medical-grade fentanyl they’re using – it’s being manufactured so what’s in it, no one really knows,” said First Step Recovery COO Cindy Woodford.

Two people in programs at First Step Recovery wanted to talk about their experiences with addiction and recovery.

“It’s truly never too late to turn things around. It also doesn’t matter what age you are. There are guys here that are in their 40s, 50s and there’s guys like me, I’m only 21 years old,” said one man in recovery.

“Here we’ve found brotherhood, people of understanding and people that are willing to listen to the problems that we aren’t able to share with people outside of here because of fear of judgement,” said another man in recovery.