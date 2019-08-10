Trumbull County releases latest drug overdose statistics

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest statistics on drug overdoses have been released in Trumbull County.

According to statistics, the number of overdose deaths within the past month and a half is down. However, the number of overdoses is about the same.

Since January, 52 people have died from overdoses in Trumbull County. Only 10 of those deaths occurred from May 1 through July 4.

That means that 42 people died from overdoses in the first four months of the year.

According to the Trumbull County Coroner, 83% of the deaths included the use of fentanyl.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board reported 61 overdoses in July, which is slightly above the year’s monthly average of 59.

For the year so far, Trumbull County has recorded 412 overdoses. At this time last year, there were 376 overdoses.

This is still down from 2017’s report, which included 1,118 overdoses in the first seven months.

The largest percentage of overdoses, 22%, continues to be in the 44483 zip code, which includes the east side of Warren and part of Champion.

Statistics show that 55% of overdoses happen to people between the ages of 20 and 40.