WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County recorder Tod Latell has been named a national delegate for the Ohio Recorders’ Association.

Latell will represent the ORA at the mid-winter and annual conferences for the International Association of Government Officials.

Latell says he looks forward to networking and learning about new technologies and what other states are doing.

He says his appointment as a delegate is a testament to his team and staff.

“It’s a great honor to be appointed and I look forward to representing the Recorders’ Association,” Latell said.

Latell is entering his fourth year serving on the ORA’s legislative committee.