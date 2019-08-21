Trumbull County Prosecutor wants convicted child rapist kept behind bars

David Lockney is up for parole from his 1987 conviction

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Prosecutor wants to see a convicted child rapist stay behind bars.

David Lockney is up for parole from his 1987 conviction. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said Lockney is the worst form of pedophile who “deserves to die in prison.”

Lockney was found guilty of repeatedly raping a seven-year-old. He pleaded guilty to four “life” rapes, which at the time allowed for parole.

Watkins noted today’s guidelines could have carried the maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole.

“Inmate Lockney’s release would bring about unnecessary and undue risk to the safety of children and others in the community,” Watkins said in a letter to the parole board.

The county prosecutor and Lockney’s victim have opposed his release three times in the past.

The parole hearing is set for next month in Columbus.