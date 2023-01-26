WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is urging the state parole board to keep a man convicted of the 1980 killing of his mother-in-law and wounding her husband behind bars.

In the letter, Watkins said John Johnson, 65, should remain in prison because he never expressed remorse for the July 17, 1980 killing of Wyoma Teutsch, 57 and wounding of her husband, Robert, at their Grand Boulevard home in Newton Township.

Watkins also said Johnson fled the country and is wanted for a 1981 murder in British Columbia. Johnson was captured in 1982 in Tuscon, Ariz., after being on the run for 18 months.

Johnson also told his parents in a letter in 1980 that he did not regret what he had done, Watkins told the parole board.

Johnson was also convicted of assaulting a prison inmate in 2021, Watkins wrote.

“Any release on parole of Johnson would present to both the community and the victims’ surviving family members a clear and present danger of further harm and violence by him.” Watkins wrote.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after being convicted in 1982 in common pleas court on charges of murder and attempted murder. He has a parole hearing Feb. 23.

Investigators said Johnson came to the victim’s home about 5:20 a.m. and shot Robert Teutsch several times with a rifle when Teutsch opened the garage door.

Teutsch crawled back inside the home and was shot again by Johnson, investigators. Wyoma Teutsch was found shot to death on the front porch. Investigators believed she was trying to get out of the home but was shot dead by Johnson.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Johnson is a suspect in the 1981 shooting death of a man in British Columbia, and there is a warrant for his arrest that is still active.

In a letter to his parents shortly after the shootings, Johnson wrote “I am not sorrt for what I [sic] done and I’m glad I did it,” Watkins said. In a copy of the letter Watkins attached to his request, Johnson ended his letter by writing “tell everyone I said hi.”