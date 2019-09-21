Trumbull County prosecutor refers Niles officer-involved shooting case to U.S. Justice Department

Burroughs, 35, was killed in the shooting involving two police officers near the Royal Mall Apartments on Vienna Avenue in Niles on January 2

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into a Niles officer-involved shooting is being turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said he requested review of the Matthew Burroughs case. He felt it was appropriate to refer the case to the Justice Department.

Burroughs, 35, was killed in the shooting involving two police officers near the Royal Mall Apartments on Vienna Avenue in Niles on January 2.

The shooting sparked an independent investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the findings presented to the Trumbull County prosecutor.

BCI’s investigation consisted of more than 1,600 pages of reports, dozens of recorded interviews, security video and police body cameras, according to Watkins.

More than eight months after the shooting, Watkins said an investigation found the officers were justified in using force against Burroughs. He said Burroughs was driving his car at them. This was detailed in a 35-page report last week.

Watkins said the case is now in the hands of the Civil Rights Division in Cleveland and is being reviewed.

He said they are doing the best they can to ensure the truth comes out and justice is served.