Trumbull County pet clinic hosting pet supply drive

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles Veterinary Clinic is hosting a pet supply drive from November 15-December 23.

They will be accepting pet related supplies to donate to Trumbull County Dog Pound and Cats Are People, Too.

Suggested items for donations include:



Newspaper

Paper Towels

Bleach

Cat Litter (any kind)

Cat Food (canned and kibble)

Dog Food (canned and kibble)

Cat & Dog Toys

Towels/Blankets

Kong Toys

Cat & Dog Treats

Pet Grooming Supplies

Disposable Plates/Bowls

Cat/Dog Beds

Trash Bags (Various Sizes

KMR (Kitten Replacement Milk

Kitten Bottles

Animal Carriers/Crates

Foam Boxes/Coolers (for insolated houses or TNR cats)

Everyone that donates an item is entered to win prizes bring drawn weekly.

Feel free to call Niles Veterinary Clinic at 330 652-0055 if you have questions or want to donate an item. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m.