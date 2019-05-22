Trumbull County organizations come together to discuss juvenile court reform

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Family Court hosted a symposium Wednesday on juvenile court reform.

The event took place inside the Wean Foundation building in Warren.

Speakers included judges, administrators, representatives from the Ohio Department of Youth Services and members of children services.

The goal was to encourage people from different organizations to be active in the discussion about the court’s vision for changing the juvenile justice system.

“All the evidence-based practices show that we’re better off keeping children local, doing the different programmings that they need to help them in the future,” said Judge Samuel Bluedorn.

The symposium was part of the court’s continued efforts to improve the outcomes for youth and families in the county.