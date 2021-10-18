Trumbull County native among inductees into Ohio Veteran’s Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Twelve veterans are being inducted into the Ohio Veteran’s Hall of Fame Monday, including a familiar name around Trumbull County.

Former Regional Chamber President Thomas Humphries is one of the veterans being honored in the state’s capital.

Humphries served in the United States Air Force and later was instrumental in establishing Eastern Gateway Community College, by lobbying and raising funds for the school. The Thomas Humphries Hall on campus memorializes his contribution.

Gov. Mike DeWine will be in attendance at the ceremony to provide comments.

It’s happening at 2 p.m. at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on West Broad Street.