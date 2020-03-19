Breaking News
Trumbull County men charged with trying to have sex with teens

They're both in the county jail but police said the cases are not related

Dustin Austin, Ronald Gearin, child sex charges

L to R: Dustin Austin, Ronald Gearin

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Trumbull County men are charged with trying to have sex with teenagers.

According to Newton Falls police, 33-year-old Dustin Austin, of Newton Falls, and 54-year-old Ronald Gearin, of Warren, tried to arrange sex with a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the cases are not connected to each other.

Among their charges are attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning.

They were both arrested at separate times and locations in Newton Falls.

Both Austin and Gearin are in the Trumbull County Jail on $25,000 bond.

