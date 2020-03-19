Trumbull County men charged with trying to have sex with teens

They're both in the county jail but police said the cases are not related

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Trumbull County men are charged with trying to have sex with teenagers.

According to Newton Falls police, 33-year-old Dustin Austin, of Newton Falls, and 54-year-old Ronald Gearin, of Warren, tried to arrange sex with a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the cases are not connected to each other.

Among their charges are attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning.

They were both arrested at separate times and locations in Newton Falls.

Both Austin and Gearin are in the Trumbull County Jail on $25,000 bond.