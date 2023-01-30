WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Johnston man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges in a child pornography case.

Kenneth Ruble, 25, entered a guilty plea to felony charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

According to an indictment in the case, the crimes happened during the spring of 2021. They involved images of nude children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Ruble is set to be sentenced on March 2.