Trumbull County man loses hundreds of dollars to scam that’s becoming more common

"Don't fall for any of this. I was very naive."

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A phone call ended with a Trumbull County man being scammed out of hundreds of dollars. He is sharing his story to keep it from happening to someone else.

“I just want people to be aware of this scam,” said Beau Layer, who lost hundreds of dollars when he fell victim to it.

Layer said the scam started with a phone call Friday. He said the caller posed as someone from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and claimed his wife had a warrant for skipping out on jury duty.

“Obviously, I didn’t want my wife spending the weekend in jail so, yeah, it was a little frustrating.”

The scammer told Layer to go to Walmart and buy $800 in gift cards to post his wife’s bond over the phone, which he did.

“He was just very persistent on if we didn’t get this taken care of today, they’re going to be coming to pick her up,” Layer said.

“We’re telling you straight out that this is a scam,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

He said they’ve received three complaints about the scam.

The number the scammer was using is now disconnected. Before it was, investigators were able to hear a “sheriff’s office” recording on the other end of the line.

“These numbers are run through a computer,” Monroe said. “They’re scrambled and as soon as we initiate our investigation, these numbers are disconnected and they move on to another number.”

Layer said he knew something wasn’t right when after the cards cleared, the caller said Layer also had a warrant.

Now he’s telling others to be aware.

“Don’t fall for any of this. I was very naive.”