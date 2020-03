HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was killed in a car crash in Howland Township Monday afternoon.

Valentino Divieste, 82, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Woodhill Drive, south of Howland Wilson Road.

Troopers said Divieste veered off the right side of road, hitting a traffic sign and fire hydrant.

Highway Patrol didn’t say what caused the crash, which is still being investigated.