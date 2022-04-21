WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bolindale man is facing several sex charges following an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Kyle Alexander Lyons, 21, is charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the crimes involved child pornography involving children as young as 2 and 3 years old. One of the materials also showed graphic depictions involving a baby, the indictment stated.

Lyons was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.