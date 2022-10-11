WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Johnston man secretly indicted on child pornography charges has pleaded not guilty.

Kenneth Ruble, 25, is facing four counts of Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened during the spring of 2021. They involved images of nude children between the ages of 6 and 12.

A judge set Ruble’s bond at $25,000.

He’s due back in court for a pretrial hearing on October 13.