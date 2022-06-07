WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Champion man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capital Building.

Online court documents show a plea hearing has been scheduled in the United States Court For The District Of Columbia for Stephen Ayres, 39, who faces four charges for his actions during the melee that broke out when authorities say supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the Senate from affirming the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden as president.

Ayres is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An affidavit in the case said Ayres posted a video on Facebook later that day, describing what happened during the riots.

In the almost 8-minute long video, investigators say Ayres and two others claim ANTIFA breached the Capitol and started breaking windows and doors.

The other male in the video said he and Ayres then “walked right into the Capitol building,” the affidavit said. In the video, Ayres said police “basically let everyone walk in.”

They claimed that the riots were a “staged ANTIFA setup” coordinated by the media, police and the mayor of Washington, D.C.

Ayres was identified from surveillance footage among the crowd. A witness told investigators that Ayres had posted on Facebook that if President Trump was “robbed” of the election “civil war would ensue,” according to the affidavit.

The witness also told investigators Ayres said that Jan. 6 was “just the beginning” and there “was more to come next week.”

Ayres has been free on $20,000 bond while awaiting the outcome of his case.