Trumbull County man claims he was arrested ‘unlawfully’ due to his race

The arrest and incarceration by Warren City Police happened "unlawfully, without probable cause and due to his race," the complaint states

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is suing the City of Warren, its police department and several officers, claiming he was jailed for no apparent reason except that he is Black.

On February 6, 2019, Bryant Lee Moore, 32, was arrested and jailed on warrants for two counts of felonious assault.

According to a federal civil rights complaint filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on February 4, Moore provided an alibi which proved him innocent.

The arrest and incarceration happened “unlawfully, without probable cause and due to his race,” the complaint states.

The complaint also claims officers “ignored [Moore’s] obvious mental disability.”

It all stemmed from a search for the suspect of a shooting at Sac of Suds Laundromat.

We talked to Moore shortly after the whole thing happened two years ago.

“I saw a clip on the WKBN website and I’m like, ‘Man!’” Moore told us in February 2019. “I got real paranoid and emotional cuz I know I would never do nothing like that, not for any reason.”

The complaint says the officers and police department made false and defamatory statements about Moore, which led to public hatred and ridicule.

Moore turned himself in to police to clear his name, saying they were looking for the wrong man. He said he wasn’t even in the city when the shooting happened.

He walked out of the Trumbull County Jail a free man.

The lawsuit claims officers’ “extreme and outrageous conduct intentionally or recklessly” resulted in “serious emotional distress” for Moore.

Moore’s reputation and emotional health have suffered as a result of the false arrest and incarceration, according to the complaint.

The police officers involved were not named.

Moore is suing for up to $225,000 — $75,000 on each count of the complaint.