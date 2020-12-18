Trumbull County man accused of driving to Missouri for sex with 12-year-old

The 34-year-old man is facing federal charges after an investigation by the FBI

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man is facing charges, accused of traveling to Missouri to meet a 12-year-old for sex.

Timothy Zukoski, 34, is federally charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Zukoski began communicating with a person he believed to be 12 years old through Instagram on October 21. In reality, a woman in the Kansas City area set up the Instagram account for her daughter.

The woman communicated with Zukoski under the identity of her daughter, the affidavit says, before contacting the FBI.

An FBI undercover employee then began communicating with Zukoski through the Instagram account, assuming the identity of the 12-year-old girl.

Zukoski began making arrangements to travel to the Kansas City area so he could meet the child victim for sex, according to investigators.

Zukoski allegedly made plans with the FBI undercover employee to stay in Kansas City while the victim’s mother was purportedly out of town over Thanksgiving weekend. Zukoski also suggested, the affidavit says, that the child could come live with him.

When Zukoski arrived in Kansas City on November 27, he was arrested.

Investigators reported finding numerous images of child pornography on his cell phone.